Get a job: Bending Spoons is hiring a Game Lead

Location: Milan, Italy

At Bending Spoons, we’re aiming to build one of the greatest companies in the world. Already one of the top iOS app developers worldwide, we're going to expand our product line to hyper-casual and casual games the world can’t wait to experience. Therefore, we’re looking for someone with exceptional drive, analytical ability, creativity, and integrity to lead a team of amazingly talented artists, developers, and marketers.

A few examples of your responsibilities:

Help define the vision and the roadmap for the games you’ll be responsible for. Do so marrying wild ambition with rationality and pragmatism, finding a good balance between making big bets and seizing low-hanging fruits.

Know your products’ numbers inside out. Constantly analyze data, test and iterate, with a very data-driven mindset.

Develop a deep understanding of the players’ needs and motivations. Study competitors as well as the market at large, looking for new opportunities.

Constantly communicate with the team as well as the rest of the company in a way that’s both clear and inspiring.

Foster a fantastic atmosphere within the team, one that’s both charged with ambition and urgency to excel and very caring. More generally, be a paragon of our values.

