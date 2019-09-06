Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

From XR in architecture to VR movies, here's what to see at XRDC 2019

September 10, 2019 | By Staff
More: VR, Business/Marketing, XRDC

If you're coming out to XRDC in San Francisco next month, take a moment to look over some of the program highlights of this premier AR/VR/MR innovation conference before you arrive!

XRDC 2019 will take place October 14th and 15th at the beatiful waterfront Fort Mason Festival Pavilion. An innovative new silent conference system will see attendees decked out with headphones (collected and cleaned between presentations) to ensure everyone can enjoy demos, business meetings, and expert-led presentations in a convivial, cohesive hall.

“As virtual, augmented, and mixed reality developers continue to expand their innovations into new industries, it’s become essential for XRDC to provide an educational space for this work to be displayed,” said Katie Stern, General Manager, XRDC and GDC. “We’re thrilled to provide our attendees with the opportunity to take a closer look at these innovations while networking with like-minded peers.”

Register to attend XRDC now and you'll claim access to a ton of great content, at a lower price than you'll pay at the door! This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale, the Startup Pass, which is nearly half the price of the regular pass and specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC.

To give you a taste of what's in store for you at the show, here are some highlights of the XRDC 2019 multi-track session lineup

Games

Entertainment

Safety

Healthcare

Enterprise

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

