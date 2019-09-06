Video: How to get a job writing for games

In this 2019 GDC talk, Zak Garriss and Tracey John demystify the game writing application process and provide a general understanding of how to break into the field for aspiring game writers and narrative designers.

It was a fantastic talk with plenty of useful advice, so if you didn't have a chance to catch it in person this year, take advantage of the fact that you can now watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

