Get a job: Join PlayStation as a Senior Sound Designer

Location: San Diego, California

PlayStation isn’t just the Best Place to Play —it’s also the Best Place to Work. We’ve thrilled gamers since 1994, when we launched the original PlayStation. Today, we’re recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment. The PlayStation brand falls under Sony Interactive Entertainment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation.

You are:

A creative and experienced Sound Designer for interactive media who is passionate about working with PlayStation's top AAA studios.

As it turns out:

We are looking for a Senior Sound Designer to join our award-winning team to craft high quality audio content for 1st party product development projects. As part of our team, you will have the opportunity to work with some of the most respected developers in the industry and on some of the most exciting AAA games for PlayStation.

You will bring passion to the role of Senior Sound Designer, collaborating with sound and development teams, crafting sonically rich content that pushes the industry quality bar. Your primary focus will be on sound design and implementation. Dialog, Foley, and field recording experience a plus.

You in?

Responsibilities:

Designing immersive and rich sound effects to engage players and drive the title’s narrative

Implementation and authoring of sound design using middleware and scripting tools to bring soundscapes to life

Sound design and mixing of cinematics in multiple formats and specs

Collaborating with Product Development Sound leads to deliver cohesive and compelling audio experiences

Qualifications:

5+ Years experience as Sound Designer for video games with at least one shipped AAA release

Fluent in interactive audio and post-production techniques

Expert command of sound design & mixing techniques, processes and tools

Multi-specialized, able to craft world class audio content spread across multiple styles

Imaginative use of audio production tools, Foley performance and capture, props, and recording techniques to build high quality original content

Familiar with authoring techniques within commercial middleware (WWISE, FMOD, etc…)

Experience working with game development teams and coordinating with various game departments such as animation, level design, AI, physics, mechanics, etc.

Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines

Desired Qualifications:

Knowledge or familiarity of scripting languages such as LUA, Python, etc.

Sony is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All persons will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, pregnancy, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, legally protected physical or mental disability, covered veteran status, status in the U.S. uniformed services, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, genetic information or membership in any other legally protected category.

We strive to create an inclusive environment, empower employees and embrace diversity. We encourage everyone to respond.

We sincerely appreciate the time and effort you spent in contacting us and we thank you for your interest in PlayStation.

