Come to XRDC and see how Childish Gambino's Pharos AR app was made!

With just a month to go until XRDC arrives at the beautiful Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco, organizers want to make sure you don't miss out on one of the coolest talks at this premier AR/VR/MR event.

If you have any interest in the bounds of augmented reality experience design, or how you can apply your AR/VR skills to building experiences that genuinely move people, check out this XRDC Brand Experience track talk on "The Creation of Childish Gambino's Pharos AR App!"

Together, Unity Technologies' Dan Miller and Childish Gambino creative technical director Miles Konstantin will show you the step-by-step process of how Unity and Childish Gambino collaborated to build Pharos, an ARCore-powered app that lets fans step through an illusory portal and into a glowing universe of Childish Gambino's music.

It's a great opportunity to learn firsthand how to design immersive experiences that foster strong communities of super-fans without alienating the rest of the audience, and bridge the gap between the novelty of AR and its power to deliver impactful experiences.

