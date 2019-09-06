Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 11, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 11, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Come to XRDC and see how Childish Gambino's Pharos AR app was made!

Come to XRDC and see how Childish Gambino's Pharos AR app was made!

September 11, 2019 | By Staff
September 11, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing, XRDC

With just a month to go until XRDC arrives at the beautiful Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco, organizers want to make sure you don't miss out on one of the coolest talks at this premier AR/VR/MR event.

If you have any interest in the bounds of augmented reality experience design, or how you can apply your AR/VR skills to building experiences that genuinely move people, check out this XRDC Brand Experience track talk on "The Creation of Childish Gambino's Pharos AR App!"

Together, Unity Technologies' Dan Miller and Childish Gambino creative technical director Miles Konstantin will show you the step-by-step process of how Unity and Childish Gambino collaborated to build Pharos, an ARCore-powered app that lets fans step through an illusory portal and into a glowing universe of Childish Gambino's music.

It's a great opportunity to learn firsthand how to design immersive experiences that foster strong communities of super-fans without alienating the rest of the audience, and bridge the gap between the novelty of AR and its power to deliver impactful experiences.

More details on this XRDC session and many, many more are available on the Session Scheduler, so take a look, plan out your time at the show, and you're not already registered to attend XRDC, sign up now

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.11.19]
Sr. Producer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.11.19]
Lead Character Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.11.19]
Sr. Concept Artist
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[09.11.19]
Intern 3D-art for Elvenar


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image