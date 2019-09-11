Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 11, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 11, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Capcom wins patent infringement lawsuit against Koei Tecmo

Capcom wins patent infringement lawsuit against Koei Tecmo

September 11, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
September 11, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC

A ruling has come back on a 2014 patent infringement case filed against Koei Tecmo by Capcom that alleged the former party infringed on a pair of decade-old patents filed by Capcom.

After a 5 year saga, Japan’s Intellectual Property High Court has ruled in favor of Capcom, finding that Koei Tecmo had indeed infringed the two patents mentioned in the original suit, and as such must pay the former 143.8 million yen (~$1.3 million) to cover both damages and legal fees.

Two patents were involved in the original 2014 suit, a patent on using controller vibration to alert players to the presence of an off-screen enemy and a patent on certain methods for “unlocking bonus content when the DVD-ROM of the latest title of a game series is set in a game console, by placing the DVD-ROM of the previous title of the game series into the console.”

In a previous ruling from 2017, an Osaka District Court found Koei Tecmo infringed on only the vibration patent, but the recent judgment from the Intellectual Property High Court finds that both patents have been infringed on.

The original lawsuit sought damages equal to the license fees Capcom said Koei Tecmo would have paid on the 97 billion yen the developer earned from infringing games, or roughly 980 million yen (~$9.4 million). Excluding lawyers fees, this most recent ruling sees Koei Tecmo ordered to pay 130.7 million yen (~$1.2 million) in damages.

Related Jobs

Guerrilla Games
Guerrilla Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[09.11.19]
Senior Producer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.10.19]
Experienced Game Developer
ACTIVISION
ACTIVISION — Santa Monica, California, United States
[09.10.19]
Producer, Activision
Red Lens Games, Inc.
Red Lens Games, Inc. — Redmond, Washington, United States
[09.10.19]
Senior Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image