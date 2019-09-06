Video: Improving cross-disciplinary communication in small teams

How can artists effectively give and receive feedback with designers, engineers, producers, musicians and QA testers in ways that maximize value and minimize miscommunication and friction?

Harmonix's Jeff Hesser explores the question in this 2017 GDC session, where he explains why as teams get smaller and more agile, their need to improve conversations across disciplinary lines increases.

Hesser analyzed multiple real-world examples and offered specific strategies you can use that can improve the effectiveness of interdisciplinary communication, and thereby improve the quality of your work and the final product.

His talk was deeply intriguing, especially if you have any passion for optimizing your workflow and working more effectively with your teammates, so take advantage of the fact it's now available to watch for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

