Video: Improving cross-disciplinary communication in small teams

September 11, 2019 | By Staff
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Production, Video, Vault

How can artists effectively give and receive feedback with designers, engineers, producers, musicians and QA testers in ways that maximize value and minimize miscommunication and friction?

Harmonix's Jeff Hesser explores the question in this 2017 GDC session, where he explains why as teams get smaller and more agile, their need to improve conversations across disciplinary lines increases.

Hesser analyzed multiple real-world examples and offered specific strategies you can use that can improve the effectiveness of interdisciplinary communication, and thereby improve the quality of your work and the final product.

His talk was deeply intriguing, especially if you have any passion for optimizing your workflow and working more effectively with your teammates, so take advantage of the fact it's now available to watch for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

