Get a job: Red Lens Games is hiring a Senior Programmer

Location: Redmond, Washington

Red Lens is a team of talented, experienced game programmers providing top-tier engineering services to the videogame industry in the Seattle area and beyond. We’ve done work for many of the major publishers like Warner Bros, Microsoft, Activision, and Square Enix as well as for smaller independent developers. We cover everything from gameplay, animation and physics to graphics, audio and networking.

Responsibilities

Red Lens is looking for a solid, experienced programmer to become a key member of an existing high profile team as a vendor providing top level software engineering expertise.

Skills and experience

Key skills include C++, C#, strong debugging and team communication. Knowledge of UnrealEngine4 and other third party engines a plus.

Key experience includes any combination of general engine development, networking, memory, graphics, gameplay, animation, performance optimizations, or tools for game console titles.

At least 5 years hands-on game development experience is required, as well as having at least one shipped console title.

Education

BSc in Computer Science required.

