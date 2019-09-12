Nintendo's first Ring-Con game is a Switch fitness RPG: Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo has a habit of launching fitness-focused games paired with new peripherals for its motion-control savvy systems, and the Nintendo Switch is no exception.

Teased in a cryptic trailer last week, the Nintendo Switch’s take on the trend kicked off by Wii Fit and its balance board back in 2007 is a fitness-focused roleplaying game called Ring Fit Adventure.

It’s a bit more of a gamified take on Nintendo-endorsed fitness than the company’s past endeavors, and has players do things like jog in place to move forward or perform a variety of real-world exercises to attack or defend from foes.

Ring Fit Adventure follows in the footsteps of Nintendo’s other creative uses of the Switch’s hardware as well, such as its craftable cardboard Nintendo Labo sets that use various Switch features to power home-made pianos, VR headsets, and other quirky constructions.

The game itself requires a new “Ring-Con” peripheral, which is essentially a Pilates ring that players can slide one of the Nintendo Switch’s detachable Joy-Con controllers into to track a movement and force exerted on the ring. A second controller is attached via an included holster to a player’s leg to track lower body movements. Both are included in the $80 bundle, and due out on October 18.