The GDC 2020 UX Summit needs your smart, insightful UX talks!

the 2020 Game Developers Conference want to remind you they're still accepting UX Summit talk submissions

Organizers are eager to highlight a diverse array of speakers at GDC 2020, and with its deep focus on the user experience discipline in games, the GDC UX Summit (featuring panels and lectures from top UX practitioners and advocates in the industry) is one of the newer and more exciting Summits to participate in.

This one-day (Monday) Summit features panels and lectures from top UX practitioners and advocates in the industry. This summit is targeted towards all levels of expertise in UX and focuses on best practices and case studies rather than pure theory.

The intent is to increase UX awareness, become stronger as a game UX community, share our growing experience and expertise in the industry, and push the boundaries of our discipline.

We are welcoming submissions on UX-related topics in the following areas:

UX strategy: how to build a UX strategy in a studio (or a development team) and to get executives' buy-in.

Design meets science: how designers can benefit from cognitive science knowledge and scientific method (concrete case studies).

UX design: Case study of a feature, describing the design process and iterative loop. How to advocate for UX design when working with a game team that implements before designing. Game post-mortems through the UX lens. VR and AR-specific challenges. eSports: specific UX challenges when designing for eSports audience and social platforms. Blockchain: the impact of blockchain technology on game UX.

Analytics and business intelligence: Case studies. Data analysis pitfalls and how to avoid them.

Free-to-play: the specific UX challenges for this business model.

Ethics in the video game industry: dark patterns, overall challenges, and how to push for better ethical practices for our audience.

Accessibility best practices and guidelines.

Designing for inclusivity and to prevent toxicity: best practices and guidelines.

User research: Concrete examples of a successful relationship between user research and design. Testing around the game: how can marketing and publishing benefit from user research. Concrete case studies of new or challenging game features to test. How to apply user research methodologies in small and indie studios that cannot afford a UX lab. Testing VR projects. Advantages and limitations of biometrics.



