Video: Crafting the musical identity and style of your game

In this 2017 GDC talk, composer Penka Kouneva discusses how developers can successfully present their vision and articulate their musical needs to composers.

What's more, she walks through how composers can interpret and execute the ideas presented by their collaborators, and offers up some examples of common approaches to scoring things like combat sequences, menus, and more.

It was an intriguing talk, especially if you're looking to learn more about how composers contribute to games, and now you can watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

