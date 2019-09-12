Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 12, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 12, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 12, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Steam's latest discovery update tilts the algorithm away from popular games

Steam's latest discovery update tilts the algorithm away from popular games

September 12, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
September 12, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Valve has rolled out a number of tweaks and changes to Steam’s recommendation system that aim to breathe some personalization back into suggestions, and increase recommendation clicks in the process.

Those alterations involve some bug fixes, namely toning down the degree to which Steam’s Top-Rated Games ranking affects Similar by Tags recommendations, and changing some elements of how Steam calculates a game’s popularity.

This ultimately led to a more personalized recommendation feed that, as Valve notes in a blog post on the update, increased both the variety of games popping up in a user’s recommendation section and the rate at which Steam users interacted with those titles.

The changes originally rolled out as an update pushed to a small group of Steam users, and have now been pushed to Steam as a whole. 

During that small-scale experiment, Valve notes that players in the test sample engaged with games that popped up in Steam’s algorithmically​ generated Recommended for You section more often than those running the previous version of the recommendation system.

Both unique gams visited and average visits per game rose in that experimental group, data outlined in the chart just below. Tag-driven store areas also saw a boost in both purchases and wishlisting across more games, something Valve attributes to the new system’s tendency to help Steam users “[find] things they didn’t even know they wanted.”

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.12.19]
UI Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.12.19]
Senior Lighting Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.12.19]
Producer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.12.19]
Sr. Character Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image