Get a job: AfterThought is hiring an Unreal Engine 4 Programmer

September 12, 2019 | By Staff
Unreal Engine 4 Programmer, AfterThought

Location: Henderson, Nevada

With a strong knowledge and experience with C++ and Unreal Gameplay framework, you will work on new and pre-existing gameplay systems for a multiplayer environment. As well as work on UI logic using Unreal Motion Graphics and have an in-depth understanding of Unreal's Replication System.

Additionally, you will write data-driven gameplay elements using DataTables and CurveTables and have experience or the capacity to learn and utilize the Gameplay Abilities System.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

