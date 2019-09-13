Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 13, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 13, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 13, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Discord cuts games from paid subscription plan after Nitro Games fails to take off

Discord cuts games from paid subscription plan after Nitro Games fails to take off

September 13, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
September 13, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Indie

Discord’s monthly Nitro subscription is removing free game offerings from its list of perks, a decision the company says it made because the games offered simply weren’t being played.

It’s a call made after only a year of running its Nitro Games program, but the Discord team says that most Discord Nitro subscribers never interacted with the games included in the program’s monthly drops.

“This coming October marks one year since we signed the first batch of games to our Nitro Games catalogue. This means next month, it’s time to revisit those annual contracts. We learned a lot from all of you over the last year,” reads a post to the Discord blog.

“Through your valuable feedback, it became clear that while we and some of you love these games, the truth is the vast majority of Nitro subscribers didn’t play them. So, after careful consideration, we won’t be hitting Continue when these contracts come up for renewal.” 

The PlayStation Plus-esque game catalogue was added to Discord’s Nitro program last year, alongside a larger push for the chat platform to double as a game storefront. For $9.99 a month, Nitro subscribers receive a handful of additional perks and features for day-to-day conversations in Discord servers and, previously, access to a curated library of games that saw new “free” additions monthly.

Access to the full library of nearly 100 games is set to be cut off on October 15, and Discord is accepting refund requests over the removal. All other elements of Discord's game storefront, however, remain unchanged.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.12.19]
UI Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.12.19]
Senior Lighting Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.12.19]
Sr. Character Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.12.19]
Principal Character Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image