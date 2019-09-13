Discord cuts games from paid subscription plan after Nitro Games fails to take off

Discord’s monthly Nitro subscription is removing free game offerings from its list of perks, a decision the company says it made because the games offered simply weren’t being played.

It’s a call made after only a year of running its Nitro Games program, but the Discord team says that most Discord Nitro subscribers never interacted with the games included in the program’s monthly drops.

“This coming October marks one year since we signed the first batch of games to our Nitro Games catalogue. This means next month, it’s time to revisit those annual contracts. We learned a lot from all of you over the last year,” reads a post to the Discord blog.

“Through your valuable feedback, it became clear that while we and some of you love these games, the truth is the vast majority of Nitro subscribers didn’t play them. So, after careful consideration, we won’t be hitting Continue when these contracts come up for renewal.”

The PlayStation Plus-esque game catalogue was added to Discord’s Nitro program last year, alongside a larger push for the chat platform to double as a game storefront. For $9.99 a month, Nitro subscribers receive a handful of additional perks and features for day-to-day conversations in Discord servers and, previously, access to a curated library of games that saw new “free” additions monthly.

Access to the full library of nearly 100 games is set to be cut off on October 15, and Discord is accepting refund requests over the removal. All other elements of Discord's game storefront, however, remain unchanged.