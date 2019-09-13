Sea of Thieves adds microtransaction store in latest update

The latest update for Rare’s seafaring pirate sim Sea of Thieves brings a real-world money shop into the fold.

Sea of Thieves was one of the first games announced to show up on Xbox Game Pass on the same day as its full launch. The game has existed without any sort of in-game microtransaction store until this latest update and all sizable content updates have previously been given out for free.

Dubbed the Pirate Emporium, the shop is only one part of a larger update launched this week that includes the addition of pets and new cosmetic items to the game. It’s a move that was announced a while back and detailed earlier this summer, but only hit the game recently.

That store will, like other cosmetic item stores seen in similar games, use a new premium currency as payment for a handful of new goods sold in-game. That ancient coins currency can be purchased for between $1.49 for 100 coins and $34.99 for 4050 coins.