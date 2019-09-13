Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 13, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 13, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 13, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sea of Thieves adds microtransaction store in latest update

Sea of Thieves adds microtransaction store in latest update

September 13, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
September 13, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The latest update for Rare’s seafaring pirate sim Sea of Thieves brings a real-world money shop into the fold.

Sea of Thieves was one of the first games announced to show up on Xbox Game Pass on the same day as its full launch. The game has existed without any sort of in-game microtransaction store until this latest update and all sizable content updates have previously been given out for free.

Dubbed the Pirate Emporium, the shop is only one part of a larger update launched this week that includes the addition of pets and new cosmetic items to the game. It’s a move that was announced a while back and detailed earlier this summer, but only hit the game recently.

That store will, like other cosmetic item stores seen in similar games, use a new premium currency as payment for a handful of new goods sold in-game. That ancient coins currency can be purchased for between $1.49 for 100 coins and $34.99 for 4050 coins.

Related Jobs

HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[09.13.19]
Experienced Software Engineer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.12.19]
UI Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.12.19]
Senior Lighting Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.12.19]
Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image