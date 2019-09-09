Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Sucker Punch Productions, Wizards of the Coast, and more are hiring now!

September 13, 2019 | By Staff
Studio Manager, Heart Machine

Location: Culver City, California

We’re looking for a details-oriented person who is incredibly organized, energetic and quick to solve problems. Someone who can work through all the paperwork of a small business; who can catch and address problems quickly and effectively; who can communicate with anyone on the team to get results; has a deep understanding of production process; someone to help keep us at our best!

Game ProducerAstragon Entertainment

Location: Dueseldorf​, Germany

Astragon Entertainment GmbH is a leading publisher and distributor of video games, specialized in high-quality simulation games. Several successful game franchises in our portfolio, such as Construction Simulator, Farming Simulator, Bus Simulator or Euro Truck Simulator are reaching a million-player strong audience today. We are looking for a Producer (f/m/d) to support our Producing department in managing the development of our upcoming video game projects.

Lead Server Software Engineer, Wizards of the Coast

Location: Renton, Washington

The Magic: The Gathering Arena team is looking for an experienced engineer to help manage and lead a team of engineers who build and maintain scalable cloud services that will support vast legions of players.  In close collaboration with designers, artists, and other engineers, you'll be one of the main drivers of designs and decisions within the team.

Senior Systems Designer, Cold Iron Studios

Location: Nice, France

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Senior Systems Designer to join us in creating a shooter set in the Alien universe for consoles and PC! Are you passionate innovating and owning large-scale game systems? Do you revel in creating combat experiences that are both challenging and gratifying? Here’s the most important one: Do you do it all for the game? Because you know that your talents are needed to make sure that even the best development teams get an awesome experience out the door?

Awesome. Come join our creative, collaborative studio where you’ll own the product management responsibilities for a tight, integrated team of game developers.

UI Artist, Sucker Punch Productions

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Sucker Punch is currently looking for a passionate UI Artist for our upcoming project. You must be capable of adapting your style to Ghost while creating and designing features. The ideal candidate will have a desire to create UI that is highly functional, easy to use, and of course beautiful to look at!

