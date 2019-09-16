U.S. mobile developer Scopely expands into Asia with new Japan office

U.S. mobile game developer-publisher Scopely is expanding into the Asia-Pacific region with the opening of a new office in Japan.

The company, which has worked on a number of licensed games including The Walking Dead: Road to Survival, WWE Champions, and Star Trek Fleet Command, hopes the expansion will allow it to forge "regional relationships" with studios and creative experts in the country.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, Scopely also intents to optimize and localize its current slate of games, while exploring a range of new properties and franchises that are more suited to Asian audiences.

Former Disney exec Justin Scarpone has been brought in to lead the new office as the company's SVP and general manager of Asia, which is the same role he held at Disney's Asia Games division.

"Asia is home to three out of the four top-grossing gaming markets and we are excited by the endless possibilities ahead," commented Tim O'Brien, chief revenue officer at Scopely. "I could not think of anyone better suited than Justin to take Scopely on this next phase of our journey."