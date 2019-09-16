Report: The PS4 has sold-through 30 million units in the United States

The PlayStation 4 has now sold-through 30 million units in the United States alone, according to the latest figures from analyst Niko Partners.

It's a figure that means the U.S. market accounts for roughly 30 percent of total worldwide PS4 sales, which is a pretty hefty chunk (though it'd be fair to say the United States is a pretty hefty country).

Other top markets include Japan, Germany, and the UK, where the PS4 has sold-through 8.3 million, 7.2 million, and 6.8 million units respectively.

Sony recently revealed the PS4 has shipped over 100 million units worldwide since it launched in 2013, although shipments to retailers don't necessarily translate to consumer sell-through.

That said, we know the console had sold-through over 90 million units worldwide as of January 2019, so the new numbers from Niko Partners seem to at least roughly line up with Sony's own.