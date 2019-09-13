Don't delay: Pitch your best AR/VR talks for VRDC at GDC 2020!

Hey game makers, quick reminder today that organizers of the 2020 Game Developers Conference are still accepting VRDC talk submissions -- but only until Monday, September 30th at 11:59 pm Pacific!

In fact, submissions are still open for all of the GDC 2020 Summits, as well as the Game Career Seminar. But you want to be submitting to the VRDC portion of GDC if you aim to be a part of attendees learning to create amazing, immersive VR and AR experiences for games as well as entertainment of all kinds–including films, travel, brand experiences, fitness, training, design, safety, journalism, and entertainment!

The VRDC Advisors are seeking proposals on the following topics, which are the foundation of the programs this year. However, feel free to submit your own original ideas for consideration as well. At GDC and VRDC, organizers aim to achieve diversity of voice, experience and perspective. When considering who would be best to speak on behalf of your company or department, they strongly encourage taking this goal into consideration.

Game VR/AR Track

Advisors are soliciting submissions exploring virtual, augmented, and mixed reality in game development, pertaining to topics across multiple disciplines including Design, Production, Programming, and Visual Art. Submissions should be representative of interesting and current work happening in VR/AR/MR game development and have valuable, actionable, and/or inspiring takeaways for the VRDC audience.

Entertainment VR/AR Track

Virtual, augmented and mixed reality is about so much more than just games. For the Entertainment VR/AR Track, advisors are soliciting submissions spanning VR/AR/MR application, design, implementation, and development across multiple industries including Entertainment, Travel, Retail, Fitness, Product Design, Journalism, and Sports Entertainment. If you're developing an immersive VR, AR, or MR experience or application that goes beyond games, we want to hear about it!

So if you want to speak at VRDC during GDC 2020, pitch your talk today!



