Gears 5 saw 3 million players during launch week through Game Pass and retail

September 16, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
The Coalition’s Gears 5 attracted over 3 million players in the early days of its launch, a debut that Xbox says makes the game the biggest launch of any Xbox Game Studios-published title on the Xbox One.

Gears 5 is another first-party Xbox One title that was made playable to Xbox Game Pass subscribers the same day as its full retail launch. The game also saw an early release for subscribers to Xbox’s newer Game Pass Ultimate program and the Ultimate Edition preorder tier.

Xbox notes that players from that period were included in the 3 million figures as well.

While the company unfortunately doesn’t break down the figure more to detail sales or performance on Game Pass, a handful of other milestones mentioned by the company offer a slightly clearer look at the game’s launch.

For instance, that first week performed twice as well as Gears of War 4, Gears 5’s 2016 predecessor and fellow Xbox One/Windows exclusive. Compared to other Xbox Game Studios games, Gears 5 saw the most week-one players since Halo 4, a 2012 release.

On just PC, Xbox says that Gears 5 was the biggest-ever launch for an Xbox Game Pass title, and that the game had the best Steam debut of any Xbox Game Studios game.

