Sponsored: How to run a pre-order campaign for your indie game

Pre-orders are an underutilized lifeline for indie developers. The block of time before a game’s full release presents a prime opportunity for building awareness, establishing a community, forming relationships with influencers, and bringing in early-stage funding, all of which can be critical for sustaining a project during the development cycle.
Timing is important when it comes to maximizing pre-order effectiveness. Getting started early and building sufficient momentum are the keys to success. Most indie developers report 15-28% of their total pre-launch sales are made just on the first-day pre-orders are made available. This can be the only thing that separates a successful project from a failed one, which is why you should make time to establish a pre-order pipeline so you can take advantage of this as well.
In this free guide for pre-order campaigns from Xsolla, you’ll learn:
- How to prepare your campaign
- How to market your campaign
- How to launch your campaign
- What to do during your campaign
- What to do before the game’s official launch
