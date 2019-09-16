Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 16, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 16, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 16, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Kojima details the subtly social gameplay of Death Stranding

Kojima details the subtly social gameplay of Death Stranding

September 16, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
September 16, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

“At a certain point, you realize, ‘There is someone really similar to me who felt this loneliness,’ because you see it when you’re indirectly connecting. Like in a movie theater – there are maybe 200 or 300 people watching a movie together.”

- Single player games can be isolating, and Hideo Kojima wants to address that in Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding is, at his own admission, a tough game to explain. 

A recent Game Informer chat with Kojima gives the Metal Gear Solid creator a space to talk through some of the game’s more abstract decisions, and explore how the isolation of an open world opened the door for the unique social features of what Kojima calls the strand game genre.

Early on, he notes that Death Stranding comes off as a lonely game at first brush, but that subtle social features are built into the game to combat that loneliness without players ever actually encountering another player.

“Of course, you can’t see other people’s faces, but you can see the tracks and traces, so you can feel or think about the other people,” explains Kojima. Part of this system, he tells Game Informer, emulates how people communicated across distances before instantaneous tools like phones came into existence. It's his hope that this kind of system encourages thoughtful interactions, without players ever really directly interacting with one another.

It’s a similar concept to the one powering a “like” system built into the game that allows players to give small, positive interactions to objects other players have left behind in Death Stranding’s open world. There’s no actual value to likes, and their impact on gameplay is ultimately very small, but the idea that like are a gesture with no rewards for giving or receiving is the point.

“The world setting is the dark and lowest world you can think of,” explains Kojima. “Your solitude, you’re alone – the storyline itself is a worst-case scenario. So why don’t I put in a system where it’s really more positive than negative?”

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[09.16.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[09.13.19]
Experienced Software Engineer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.12.19]
UI Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.12.19]
Senior Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image