Get a job: Tequila Works is hiring a Senior Producer

Location: Madrid, Spain

The Senior Producer is vital to oversee the pipeline, scheduling, asset managing, build processes and QA of the whole game. He/she will work closely with Creative Director and General Manager in budgeting, scheduling, identifying process risks, problem solving as well as communicating with both, internal team and publishing partners. He/she and will use his or her experience on the front lines to improve efficiencies, communication and quality.

The Producer functions as a main hub of information between the Artists, Programmers, Designers, Management and the rest of the studio. Maintains calendar, schedules appointments and department meetings. Prepares and provides accurate and up-to-the-minute report to Management to ensure a tight delivery schedule and accurate overall production schedule.

Minimum requirements

Must be passionate about both, game development and production roles.

Strong understanding of MS Office Programs.

Ability to multi-task various priorities and deadlines in a fast, paced, high pressure environment.

Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail.

Verbal and written ability to communicate accurately, tactfully, conveying competency, helpfulness and support.

Bachelor’s degree in Game, Film, Art, Engineering or related field or equivalent work experience required.

High level of English, both written and spoken.

Experienced of working at least on one game title from production to launch

Excellent project management skills

Experienced in creating schedules and pipelines

Able to prioritizes effectively

Proactivity

Excellent collaboration and problem solving skills

Able to solve complex problems

Shows strong interest regarding team development and the well- being of team members.

Desired requirements

Agile/Scrum process experience is a plus.

Other languages.

Duties

Provides pertinent information to the team such as milestone schedule, deliverables, reference materials, documentation, etc.

Assists the team as needed for any given task.

Monitors the team´s daily progress with regular check- ins and meetings to ensure work is on schedule.

Alerts Supervisors and Management of any serious issues which might impact the production schedule.

Maintains constant communication between various departments of the studio with regards to the specific needs of the game. Tracks received production elements (Asset Tracking).

Primary point person for organising dailies, reviews for the different departments.

Takes clear and accurate notes at all meetings, dailies and reviews, and disseminates these notes in a timely manner to all necessary parts.

Maintains and updates Crew Lists and monitoring. Provide input for performance reviews.

Lead the team towards delivering the project with high quality

Maintain a good standard of commitment and team motivation to create a great work environment

Create the plans and ensure the delivery on time, at the required quality.

Determine human resources needs, set up and follow up on the hiring and assignment plans.

Identify risks and plan for mitigation in order to reduce impact on the content, schedule and quality.

