Get a job: Tequila Works is hiring a Senior Producer

September 16, 2019 | By Staff
Senior Producer, Tequila Works

Location: Madrid, Spain

The Senior Producer is vital to oversee the pipeline, scheduling, asset managing, build processes and QA of the whole game. He/she will work closely with Creative Director and General Manager in budgeting, scheduling, identifying process risks, problem solving as well as communicating with both, internal team and publishing partners. He/she and will use his or her experience on the front lines to improve efficiencies, communication and quality.

The Producer functions as a main hub of information between the Artists, Programmers, Designers, Management and the rest of the studio. Maintains calendar, schedules appointments and department meetings. Prepares and provides accurate and up-to-the-minute report to Management to ensure a tight delivery schedule and accurate overall production schedule.

Minimum requirements

  • Must be passionate about both, game development and production roles.
  • Strong understanding of MS Office Programs.
  • Ability to multi-task various priorities and deadlines in a fast, paced, high pressure environment.
  • Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail.
  • Verbal and written ability to communicate accurately, tactfully, conveying competency, helpfulness and support.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Game, Film, Art, Engineering or related field or equivalent work experience required.
  • High level of English, both written and spoken.
  • Experienced of working at least on one game title from production to launch
  • Excellent project management skills
  • Experienced in creating schedules and pipelines
  • Able to prioritizes effectively
  • Proactivity
  • Excellent collaboration and problem solving skills
  • Able to solve complex problems
  • Shows strong interest regarding team development and the well- being of team members.

Desired requirements

  • Agile/Scrum process experience is a plus.
  • Other languages.

Duties

  • Provides pertinent information to the team such as milestone schedule, deliverables, reference materials, documentation, etc.
  • Assists the team as needed for any given task.
  • Monitors the team´s daily progress with regular check- ins and meetings to ensure work is on schedule.
  • Alerts Supervisors and Management of any serious issues which might impact the production schedule.
  • Maintains constant communication between various departments of the studio with regards to the specific needs of the game. Tracks received production elements (Asset Tracking).
  • Primary point person for organising dailies, reviews for the different departments.
  • Takes clear and accurate notes at all meetings, dailies and reviews, and disseminates these notes in a timely manner to all necessary parts.
  • Maintains and updates Crew Lists and monitoring. Provide input for performance reviews.
  • Lead the team towards delivering the project with high quality
  • Maintain a good standard of commitment and team motivation to create a great work environment
  • Create the plans and ensure the delivery on time, at the required quality.
  • Determine human resources needs, set up and follow up on the hiring and assignment plans.
  • Identify risks and plan for mitigation in order to reduce impact on the content, schedule and quality.

