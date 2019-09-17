Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 17, 2019
Knights and Bikes is being turned into an animated TV show

Knights and Bikes is being turned into an animated TV show

September 17, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
September 17, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Knights and Bikes, the charming hand-painted adventure game from Foam Sword, is being turned into a television show by British production company Tiger Aspect.

As noted by The Bookseller, Tiger Aspect is the production house behind a range of shows including Charlie & Lola, Mr Bean, and Peaky Blinders, and intends to turn Knights and Bikes into an animated series aimed at 6 to 12 year olds. 

The game has already spawned a book series written by Gabrielle Kent and illustrated by Foam Sword co-founder Rex Crowle, and soon it'll be making the switch to the small screen. 

Crowle, who established Foam Sword with fellow co-founder Moo Yu to work on games about fun, friends, and imagination, called the upcoming show a "fantastically fun new development."

"The energy, humor and joy that continually bursts out of TV animation was a large inspiration in creating Knights And Bikes, not just in the way it looks, but also in the themes and tone of the game," he commented. 

"It’s a fantastically fun new development for us to be working with Tiger Aspect on a Knights And Bikes animated series, and taking things full-circle. In fact I wonder what future games this series will inspire?"

