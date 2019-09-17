Knights and Bikes is being turned into an animated TV show

Knights and Bikes, the charming hand-painted adventure game from Foam Sword, is being turned into a television show by British production company Tiger Aspect.

As noted by The Bookseller, Tiger Aspect is the production house behind a range of shows including Charlie & Lola, Mr Bean, and Peaky Blinders, and intends to turn Knights and Bikes into an animated series aimed at 6 to 12 year olds.

The game has already spawned a book series written by Gabrielle Kent and illustrated by Foam Sword co-founder Rex Crowle, and soon it'll be making the switch to the small screen.

Crowle, who established Foam Sword with fellow co-founder Moo Yu to work on games about fun, friends, and imagination, called the upcoming show a "fantastically fun new development."

"The energy, humor and joy that continually bursts out of TV animation was a large inspiration in creating Knights And Bikes, not just in the way it looks, but also in the themes and tone of the game," he commented.

"It’s a fantastically fun new development for us to be working with Tiger Aspect on a Knights And Bikes animated series, and taking things full-circle. In fact I wonder what future games this series will inspire?"