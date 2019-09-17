Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 17, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 17, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 17, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

One decade in, League of Legends still averages 8M peak concurrent players daily

One decade in, League of Legends still averages 8M peak concurrent players daily

September 17, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
September 17, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Newsbrief: Riot Games says that its free-to-play MOBA League of Legends still averages around 8 million peak concurrent players on a daily basis, which is no small feat considering the game has been up and running for 10 years.

A small mention of the game’s current peak player counts was shared as part of an announcement detailing League of Legends’ 10-year anniversary festivities, and a look at the game’s modernized logo revamp.

Riot does note that the figure is based on League of Legends’ average daily peak concurrent players across all of the game’s regions managed by Riot, Tencent (for China), and Garena (for Southeast Asia) during August.

Related Jobs

Hyperkinetic Studios
Hyperkinetic Studios — Los Angeles, CA, California, United States
[09.16.19]
Lead Environmental Artist - Los Angeles
Hyperkinetic Studios
Hyperkinetic Studios — Los Angeles, California, United States
[09.16.19]
Level Designer - Los Angeles
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.16.19]
QA Tester
Daybreak Games
Daybreak Games — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.16.19]
Senior Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image