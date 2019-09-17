One decade in, League of Legends still averages 8M peak concurrent players daily

Newsbrief: Riot Games says that its free-to-play MOBA League of Legends still averages around 8 million peak concurrent players on a daily basis, which is no small feat considering the game has been up and running for 10 years.

A small mention of the game’s current peak player counts was shared as part of an announcement detailing League of Legends’ 10-year anniversary festivities, and a look at the game’s modernized logo revamp.

Riot does note that the figure is based on League of Legends’ average daily peak concurrent players across all of the game’s regions managed by Riot, Tencent (for China), and Garena (for Southeast Asia) during August.