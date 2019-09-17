Rockstar Games now has its own game launcher on PC

Grand Theft Auto dev Rockstar Games has rolled out a hub for all of its digital games on PC, accurately dubbed the Rockstar Games Launcher.

It, like other developer- and publisher-specific launchers out there, aims to act as a place to access all of the studio’s PC titles, and offers features like cloud saves and a free game promotion to entice its PC audience to add the launcher to their stockpile.

Though it's offering its games for sale through the platform, Rockstar’s new offering is closer to EA Origin and Ubisoft’s Uplay than to big storefronts like Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Players are also able to purchase Rockstar Games titles through the launcher, allowing the company a more direct way to sell its PC games to players without having to fork over part of that income like it would for sales on platforms like Steam.

It doesn’t seem like Rockstar is making major moves to disrupt the existing storefronts its games are sold on at this point in time, though that’s not to say future titles will receive the same multi-storefront treatment now that Rockstar’s in the game launcher business.

Games like Grand Theft Auto V, LA Noire, and older GTA titles are still up for sale as usual on Steam following the launcher’s release, and players are able to import already-installed games into the launcher for easy access.