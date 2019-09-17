Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 17, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 17, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 17, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rockstar Games now has its own game launcher on PC

Rockstar Games now has its own game launcher on PC

September 17, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
September 17, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Grand Theft Auto dev Rockstar Games has rolled out a hub for all of its digital games on PC, accurately dubbed the Rockstar Games Launcher.

It, like other developer- and publisher-specific launchers out there, aims to act as a place to access all of the studio’s PC titles, and offers features like cloud saves and a free game promotion to entice its PC audience to add the launcher to their stockpile.

Though it's offering its games for sale through the platform, Rockstar’s new offering is closer to EA Origin and Ubisoft’s Uplay than to big storefronts like Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Players are also able to purchase Rockstar Games titles through the launcher, allowing the company a more direct way to sell its PC games to players without having to fork over part of that income like it would for sales on platforms like Steam.

It doesn’t seem like Rockstar is making major moves to disrupt the existing storefronts its games are sold on at this point in time, though that’s not to say future titles will receive the same multi-storefront treatment now that Rockstar’s in the game launcher business.

Games like Grand Theft Auto V, LA Noire, and older GTA titles are still up for sale as usual on Steam following the launcher’s release, and players are able to import already-installed games into the launcher for easy access. 

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[09.17.19]
Senior Sound Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.17.19]
Project Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.17.19]
Outsourcing Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.17.19]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image