Chat with the developers behind GreedFall at 11AM EST

As the storm of September games continues to advance, French developer Spiders has captivated audiences with its new colonial-themed RPG GreedFall, a pause-and-play RPG that feels like as spiritual successor to BioWare games like Dragon Age Origins.

GreedFall's managed to capture player attention through a unique setting, a stat-driven RPG combat experience, and a faction system usually seen in games made by Obsidian Entertainment. To discuss the process of developing all these unique gameplay elements, the developers of GreedFall will drop by the GDC Twitch channel today at 11AM EST.

