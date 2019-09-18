Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with the developers behind GreedFall at 11AM EST

September 18, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
September 18, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

As the storm of September games continues to advance, French developer Spiders has captivated audiences with its new colonial-themed RPG GreedFall, a pause-and-play RPG that feels like as spiritual successor to BioWare games like Dragon Age Origins. 

GreedFall's managed to capture player attention through a unique setting, a stat-driven RPG combat experience, and a faction system usually seen in games made by Obsidian Entertainment. To discuss the process of developing all these unique gameplay elements, the developers of GreedFall will drop by the GDC Twitch channel today at 11AM EST. 

If you've got questions about the making of GreedFall, you can drop by Twitch chat and ask them for yourself! And for more developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.17.19]
Environment Artist
Hyperkinetic Studios
Hyperkinetic Studios — Los Angeles, California, United States
[09.16.19]
Level Designer - Los Angeles
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.16.19]
QA Tester
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.12.19]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image