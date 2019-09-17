Valve launches revamped Steam Library in open beta

The overhauled Steam Library detailed by Valve a few weeks back is now open to the public, or at least open to those that opt into the Steam Client beta program.

Valve detailed the coming changes earlier this month, noting that better discoverability, for both personal libraries and the Steam Store, is the primary focus of the library redesign.

For developers, this Steam Library update brings a new announcement-like feature called Steam Events that arms game makers with new tools for scheduling and publishing information about things like updates, announcements, in-game events, patch notes, and more.

Those that choose to opt-in will see a sleeker presentation for their catalog of already-owned games, and better tools for organizing the games within their libraries. There’s a quick-access list of recently played titles included in the new look, and a section aimed at highlighting friend activity like their recent plays and unlocked achievements as well.

That full rundown has more information on what’s included in the new, beta launch of the overhauled Steam Library. For a more hands-on look, the update itself can be explored directly in Steam by joining the platform’s beta program.