Pitch your best talk for the GDC 2020 Online Game Technology Summit!

As you get ready for the big Game Developers Conference next year in San Francisco, don't miss your chance to pitch your best idea for a great GDC 2020 Summit session!

Today we wanted to quickly draw your attention to the Online Game Technology Summit, an all-new Summit making its debut at GDC 2020 next March that's all about the technical challenges of designing, developing, deploying, scaling and maintaining systems that support muti-platform online games.

This is an exciting and rapidly-advancing field of game design, so organizers are eager to hear from the experts doing innovative and cutting-edge work in this space. But you'd better get to it, because submissions will only remain open through Monday, September 30th at 11:59 pm Pacific Time!

The inaugural Online Game Technology Summit will cover all aspects of the technical challenges that go into developing, deploying, scaling and maintaining systems that supports online, connected and multiplayer games across all game platforms. This one-day summit will focus on production use cases and real world examples from industry professionals currently working as engineers, operations teams and related roles supporting these systems.

Presentation topics include multiplayer game topologies and architectures, matchmaking, game data storage, analytics, network physics and communication, client and server side networking, infrastructure management, system scaling, operations and monitoring, security and related subjects.

This and all other GDC Summits, as well as VRDC at GDC, will be held March 16-17, 2020 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco. The Game Career Seminar takes place in the same location on Friday, March 20th!

So if you want to speak at a GDC 2020 Summit, submit your talk now! For more details on the submission process or GDC 2020 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



