Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Pitch your best talk for the GDC 2020 Online Game Technology Summit!

Pitch your best talk for the GDC 2020 Online Game Technology Summit!

September 18, 2019 | By Staff
September 18, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Design, GDC

As you get ready for the big Game Developers Conference next year in San Francisco, don't miss your chance to pitch your best idea for a great GDC 2020 Summit session!

Today we wanted to quickly draw your attention to the Online Game Technology Summit, an all-new Summit making its debut at GDC 2020 next March that's all about  the technical challenges of designing, developing, deploying, scaling and maintaining systems that support muti-platform online games.

This is an exciting and rapidly-advancing field of game design, so organizers are eager to hear from the experts doing innovative and cutting-edge work in this space. But you'd better get to it, because submissions will only remain open through Monday, September 30th at 11:59 pm Pacific Time! 

The inaugural Online Game Technology Summit will cover all aspects of the technical challenges that go into developing, deploying, scaling and maintaining systems that supports online, connected and multiplayer games across all game platforms. This one-day summit will focus on production use cases and real world examples from industry professionals currently working as engineers, operations teams and related roles supporting these systems.

Presentation topics include multiplayer game topologies and architectures, matchmaking, game data storage, analytics, network physics and communication, client and server side networking, infrastructure management, system scaling, operations and monitoring, security and related subjects.

This and all other GDC Summits, as well as VRDC at GDC, will be held March 16-17, 2020 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco. The Game Career Seminar takes place in the same location on Friday, March 20th!

So if you want to speak at a GDC 2020 Summit, submit your talk now! For more details on the submission process or GDC 2020 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Wargaming Mobile
Wargaming Mobile — Berlin, Germany
[09.18.19]
Lead Producer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.17.19]
Environment Artist
Hyperkinetic Studios
Hyperkinetic Studios — Los Angeles, California, United States
[09.16.19]
Level Designer - Los Angeles
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.16.19]
QA Tester


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image