IGF 2020 Inspiration: Zachtronics' award-winning Opus Magnum !

Organizers of the 2020 Game Developers Conference are still accepting submissions for the 22nd annual Independent Games Festival, but only through September 30th -- so get yours in soon!

That means you've got less than two weeks to submit your game for award consideration by a diverse group of industry experts, who together represent the indie games community, the press, and game studios large and small.

It's a big deal, but don't be nervous: being a part of the IGF is a great way to bring some attention to your work, build camaraderie with your fellow indie devs, and partake in a major celebration of the best in indie games!

Even if you don't end up taking an award home, you'll be participating in one of the industry's largest and most diverse celebrations of indie games. And you'll be standing alongside indie devs of all skill levels and backgrounds, each of whom has submitted something only they could have made.

Consider Opus Magnum, the winner of this year's Excellence in Design award and a nominee for the 2019 Seamus McNally Grand Prize.

Developed by Zachtronics, Opus Magnum is a rich, vibrant puzzle game that challenges players to build their own alchemical engines for transmuting elements and crafting alchemical creations.

Built by a small team upon the foundation established by one of Zachtronics founder Zach Barth's early Flash games, Opus Magnum won critical acclaim for the scope and challenge of its open-ended puzzles, as well as for the beauty of its writing and music, contributed by team member Matthew Burns.

"Actually, there are five members of Zachtronics, and that's important, because without the rest of the team this would not be what we're making," said Barth when he and Burns took the stage to accept the award during GDC 2019 earlier this year. "So thank you to the rest of the Zachtronics team!"

"...and you!" Burns added.

It was a charming moment, one that highlights how the IGF can help shine light on the labor of the real people who work so hard to make the amazing games we enjoy so much. To get a better sense of what the awards are like you can go back and watch them for yourself on Twitch, where the livestreamed 2019 IGF and Game Developers Choice Awards ceremonies (as well as those from past years) are archived!

The IGF is part of the Game Developers Conference 2020, which will take place from March 16th through the 20th at San Francisco’s Moscone Convention Center. Now that submissions are officially open for IGF 2020, you can refer to our official rules for the IGF Competition in much greater detail.

