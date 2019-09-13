Get a job: Hyperkinetic Studios is hiring a Level Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Los Angeles, California

Our ideal designer will be responsible for executing level design tasks as assigned by the Lead Level Designer to help ensure the highest level of quality on our projects. Prior professional experience working within the video game industry is also highly desired.​

Responsibilities:​

Design level layouts, implement, and fine tune level progression

Create and update relevant design documents for levels

Propose and pitch level concepts to the development team

Prototype new levels and layouts

Implement and refine enemy encounters, level navigation, and overall level flow

Be able to manage and fine tune the fun, challenge, and gameplay mechanics of a level

Actively communicate methods to the team to improve the production pipeline and tools used for creating levels

Requirements:​

We are only considering candidates in the LA area for this position

At least 2-5 years in game development, or equivalent experience

Skilled with relevant software to prototype and create levels (2D preferred)

Experience with 2D software (Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.) to conceptualize and refine levels

Familiarity with level playtesting and creative reviews

Great with communicating ideas through writing and discussions with the team

Must be comfortable with Github, Perforce, or other comparable version control systems

Bonus Requirements:​

3D level design, creation, and implementation experience

Knowledge of Unity3D, Unreal 4, or other game engines

Interested? Apply now.

