Get a job: Hyperkinetic Studios is hiring a Level Designer

September 17, 2019 | By Staff
Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Level Designer, Hyperkinetic Studios

Location: Los Angeles, California

Our ideal designer will be responsible for executing level design tasks as assigned by the Lead Level Designer to help ensure the highest level of quality on our projects. Prior professional experience working within the video game industry is also highly desired.​

Responsibilities:​

  • Design level layouts, implement, and fine tune level progression

  • Create and update relevant design documents for levels

  • Propose and pitch level concepts to the development team

  • Prototype new levels and layouts

  • Implement and refine enemy encounters, level navigation, and overall level flow

  • Be able to manage and fine tune the fun, challenge, and gameplay mechanics of a level

  • Actively communicate methods to the team to improve the production pipeline and tools used for creating levels

Requirements:​

  • We are only considering candidates in the LA area for this position

  • At least 2-5 years in game development, or equivalent experience

  • Skilled with relevant software to prototype and create levels (2D preferred)

  • Experience with 2D software (Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.) to conceptualize and refine levels

  • Familiarity with level playtesting and creative reviews

  • Great with communicating ideas through writing and discussions with the team

  • Must be comfortable with Github, Perforce, or other comparable version control systems

Bonus Requirements:​

  • 3D level design, creation, and implementation experience

  • Knowledge of Unity3D, Unreal 4, or other game engines

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

