Keywords expands game audio services with TV+Synchron Berlin acquisition

Keywords expands game audio services with TV+Synchron Berlin acquisition

September 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
September 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Keywords Studios has added to its audio service line with the acquisition of German voice-over studio TV+Synchron Berlin (TVS) for €3.7million in cash and ordinary shares.

The deal is expected to be completed on October 1, and will see Keywords acquire the entire equity share capital of TVS from owner Thomas Wolfert. 

TVS is known for dubbing and localizing content into German, and has worked with a number of high-profile clients including HBO, Warner Bros. Cartoon Network, and Amazon. 

Keywords claims the deal will more than double the scale of its German video game voice recording capabilities, while also providing direct access to the Berlin-based community of voice actors.

"This acquisition is an important milestone in the development of our Audio services in Europe," explained Keywords COO, Giacomo Duranti. 

"Germany is one of the two largest markets for voice-over and dubbing in Europe, together with France where Keywords already has an unparalleled offering, and the integration of TVS into the Group will create a market leading provider of services for German localized video games."

