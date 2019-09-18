Dragon Age: Origins lead writer David Gaider has formed a new studio in Australia

Former Bioware scribe David Gaider has co-founded a new Australian game studio called Summerfall Studios alongside fellow writer and narrative designer Liam Esler.

Gaider is perhaps best known as the lead writer on Dragon Age: Origins, but has also worked on a number of other popular games including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Neverwinter Nights, and Baldur's Gate II.

Esler, who'll serve as the studio's managing director, helped bring queer gaming convention GaymerX to Australia as the group's co-director, and has also held down production and design roles at notable game studios including Beamdog and Obsidian Entertainment.

The pair explained they established Summerfall to develop new character and narrative-driven titles, and are preparing to crowdfund their debut title on Kickstarter next month.