Watch two of GreedFall's developers discuss their new colonial RPG

Colonial action RPG GreedFall has done decent business over on the Steam charts, filling a release void for choice-driven RPGs usually occupied by BioWare or Obsidian Entertainment this time of year. In the interest of discussing GreedFall's success, Spiders gameplay manager Sebastien Di Ruzza and production manager Claire Leger dropped the GDC Twitch channel earlier today to discuss the game's design and development.

In particular, the pair were able to discuss how Spiders was able to delay GreedFall's release to avoid major crunch, how the game's setting was decided and how the team changed its character class system from being class-fixed to a broad set of choices and abilities all players can acquire.

You can watch the full conversation with Diruzza and Leger in the video above, and if you'd care for more game dev interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent Informa Tech