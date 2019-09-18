Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Watch two of GreedFall's developers discuss their new colonial RPG

September 18, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
September 18, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Colonial action RPG GreedFall has done decent business over on the Steam charts, filling a release void for choice-driven RPGs usually occupied by BioWare or Obsidian Entertainment this time of year. In the interest of discussing GreedFall's success, Spiders gameplay manager Sebastien Di Ruzza and production manager Claire Leger dropped the GDC Twitch channel earlier today to discuss the game's design and development. 

In particular, the pair were able to discuss how Spiders was able to delay GreedFall's release to avoid major crunch, how the game's setting was decided and how the team changed its character class system from being class-fixed to a broad set of choices and abilities all players can acquire. 

You can watch the full conversation with Diruzza and Leger in the video above, and if you'd care for more game dev interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Wargaming Mobile
Wargaming Mobile — Berlin, Germany
[09.18.19]
Lead Producer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.17.19]
Environment Artist
Hyperkinetic Studios
Hyperkinetic Studios — Los Angeles, California, United States
[09.16.19]
Level Designer - Los Angeles
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.16.19]
QA Tester


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image