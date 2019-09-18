Esports tournament platform XY Gaming raises $2.5 million

Newsbrief: XY Gaming has raised $2.5 million to bolster its cash-prize driven esports platform of the same name. VentureBeat reports that the new funds will help the company up the platform’s appeal to advertisers, expand the team beyond its current eight staff, and add support for more games.

The platform’s hook is that it aims to offer players a more accessible way to compete in esports tournaments for popular online games, and offers cash prizes to those that place in the top third or so of each competition.

Right now, XY Gaming boasts over 100,000 registered users, and plans to bring support for big-name esports games like Fortnite and Rocket League to the platform with its new investment secured. Currently, tournaments for League of Legends, Smite, StarCraft II, and Dota 2 are offered.