Video: A cautionary tale in community crisis management

Are you or your team ready to handle a crisis in your game's community?

To be sure check out this 2017 GDC talk, in which Electronic Arts' Emma Siu explores the importance of wise handling of difficult circumstances in community management, how it can and does inspire trust and long-term player commitment, and how something amazing and fulfilling can arise from chaos.

A story of pizza, empathy, and community management, Siu's talk was a great watch that you can now go back and watch yourself for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.