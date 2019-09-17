Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Don't delay: Pitch a talk for GDC 2020's Production Essentials Summit!

September 19, 2019 | By Staff
Just another quick reminder today that while the 2020 Game Developers Conference doesn't kick off in San Francisco until March, you only have until the end of the month to pitch your best idea for a great GDC 2020 Summit session!

Notably, submissions will only remain open through Monday, September 30th at 11:59 pm Pacific Time -- so get to it!

If you're an expert in game production and want to share what you know with your peers, consider submitting a talk to the Production Essentials Summit, which has grown out of the former GDC Producer Bootcamp!

Obviously production is a key part of game development, so GDC organizers are keen to invite talk submissions from producers and production experts working in all corners of the game industry.

A producer's role often varies from team to team and differs across studios. Good (or bad) production practices and methodologies can make or break a game's overall quality, the team's health, and even define studio culture. The one-day Production Essentials Summit is seeking submissions from game production professionals that discuss best practices in production and team management, as well as share career experiences!

This and all other GDC Summits, as well as VRDC at GDC, will be held March 16-17, 2020 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco. The Game Career Seminar takes place in the same location on Friday, March 20th!

So if you want to speak at a GDC 2020 Summit, submit your talk now! For more details on the submission process or GDC 2020 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

