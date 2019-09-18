Reggie Fils-Aime joins New York Videogame Critics Circle board

Former Nintendo of America president and chief operating officer Reggie Fils-Aimé has signed on with the New York Video Game Critics Circle Board of Directors.

In a press release shared to the organization’s website, the NYVGCC​ notes that Fils-Aimé’s new post helps the organization further its mission of providing mentorship and scholarships to underserved communities.

“Drawing from my years of experience in the gaming industry for having a big picture perspective, and from my roots as a kid from the Bronx, joining the New York Videogame Critics Circle board of directors feels like a natural fit,” reads a statement from Fils-Aimé. “I have an admiration for the work that the NYVGCC has accomplished in giving back to communities since its inception and can’t wait to jump in and contribute to the success of the organization.”

Until just recently, Fils-Aimé was the president, COO, and social media face of Nintendo of America. He retired this April after 16 years at the company, 13 of which were spent as president and COO. Nintendo’s Doug Bowser stepped in as the company’s new president, while Fils-Aimé, in retirement, has joined Cornell University as a leader in residence along with his new NYVGCC​ appointment.