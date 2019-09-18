Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Yves Maitre appointed CEO of HTC as Cher Wang steps down

Yves Maitre appointed CEO of HTC as Cher Wang steps down

September 18, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
September 18, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR

Newsbiref: HTC CEO Cher Wang has stepped down as CEO of HTC Vive-maker HTC, though she will remain in her role as chairwoman of the HTC board following her departure.

Wang stepped into the role in 2015, with the goal of building a solid foundation for HTC’s 5G and XR business. Yves Maitre, formerly of the telecommunications company Orange, has been appointed new chief executive following her departure.

The executive shuffle falls just weeks ahead of the launch of the Vive Cosmos, HTC’s inside-out tracking capable, PC tethered VR headset.

“I am incredibly energized to grow the future of both 5G and XR alongside HTC employees, customers and investors,” said Maitre in a press release. “We will set out immediately to continue the transition from building the worlds' best consumer hardware to also building complete services around them to make them easy to manage and deploy.”

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank CA or Durham NC, California, United States
[09.18.19]
Sr. Engine Programmer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[09.18.19]
Lead Character Rigger
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Los Angeles, California, United States
[09.18.19]
Technical Sound Designer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Burbank, California, United States
[09.18.19]
Senior Audio Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image