Yves Maitre appointed CEO of HTC as Cher Wang steps down

Newsbiref: HTC CEO Cher Wang has stepped down as CEO of HTC Vive-maker HTC, though she will remain in her role as chairwoman of the HTC board following her departure.

Wang stepped into the role in 2015, with the goal of building a solid foundation for HTC’s 5G and XR business. Yves Maitre, formerly of the telecommunications company Orange, has been appointed new chief executive following her departure.

The executive shuffle falls just weeks ahead of the launch of the Vive Cosmos, HTC’s inside-out tracking capable, PC tethered VR headset.

“I am incredibly energized to grow the future of both 5G and XR alongside HTC employees, customers and investors,” said Maitre in a press release. “We will set out immediately to continue the transition from building the worlds' best consumer hardware to also building complete services around them to make them easy to manage and deploy.”