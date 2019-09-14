Get a job: Sony PlayStation is hiring a Lead Character Rigger

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: San Diego, California

PlayStation’s Visual Arts Services Group (VASG) provides world-class content, development and services to Worldwide Studios. Our team is always at the cutting edge of technology and partners with the industry’s best minds and first-party studios.

We are looking for a Rigging Lead to join our sunny San Diego, CA development team. This role requires expert Maya rigging/scripting skills as well as strong knowledge of anatomy and realistic deformation to deliver the industry-leading quality PlayStation’s award-winning lineup is known for. This hands-on position will also require leadership and communication skills to ensure output is efficiently executed, timely, and meet the technical/animation requirements.

Role responsibilities

Set up and maintain character (humans & animals) rigs and systems

Work with art team to develop models that meets technical requirements

Work with animation team to create artist-friendly rigs that satisfy animation/gameplay needs

Design and set up character dynamics (i.e. cloth, hair)

Develop new techniques and processes to further advance quality/realism

Collaborate with TDs in on-going facial and muscle simulation research

Create tools to streamline workflow/pipelines for multiple projects.

Work with team directors and production to identify/prioritize tasks

Provide and maintain technical documentation

Work with and mentor character riggers to provide clear direction and set expectations for aesthetic and technical requirements; instill best practices

Required Experience & Skills

Expert knowledge of Maya, with minimum of 5 years of production experience in game or film/vfx fields.

At least 1 year as a Lead or Supervisor on AAA

In-depth knowledge of character/prop rigging technique and principles

Strong understanding of figure and facial anatomy

Python scripting

Experience with adopting production pipelines and make improvements that respect guidelines and system requirements

Strong troubleshooting skills and the ability to find pragmatic solutions

Proven ability to be self-sufficient and take initiative to seek answers and address issues

Effective communication skills

Bonus Skills

C++ experience (Maya API)

Familiarity in runtime performance efficiency and optimization

Sony is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All persons will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, pregnancy, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, legally protected physical or mental disability, covered veteran status, status in the U.S. uniformed services, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, genetic information or membership in any other legally protected category.

We strive to create an inclusive environment, empower employees and embrace diversity. We encourage everyone to respond.

We sincerely appreciate the time and effort you spent in contacting us and we thank you for your interest in PlayStation.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.