September 19, 2019
Video: How to be an effective, high-performance game producer

September 19, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, Production, Video, Vault

What makes a great game producer?

In this 2017 GDC session, Gearbox Software's Aaron Thibault shares his perspective on the question by sharing some advice on how producers might work smarter to help game development teams work more efficiently while building trust with each other.

Offering concrete examples from his own work at Gearbox and elsewhere, Thibault guided the audience through the steps of implementing new techniques and tools (like personalized progress charts) to improve their work and that of their colleagues, while simultaneously managing morale and fostering a sense of team spirit.

It was a fascinating deep dive into the art of game production, so if you haven't seen it yet, take advantage of the fact that Thibault's talk is now available to watch for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

