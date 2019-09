Newsbrief: Dragon Quest Walk, Square Enix’s spin on augmented reality games like Pokemon Go, surpassed 5 million downloads on Android and iOS during its first week of release.

Much like Pokemon Go, Dragon Quest Walk overlays digital landmarks and rewards on real-world locations, but uses characters and imagery from Square Enix’s prolific Dragon Quest series to do so.

The free to play game officially released on September 12 on both mobile platforms in Japan, and Square Enix has yet to mention if any sort of international release is planned.