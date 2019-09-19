Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 19, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 19, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 19, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Steam must allow digital games to be resold, rules French court

Steam must allow digital games to be resold, rules French court

September 19, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
September 19, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

A French court has ruled against Valve at the close of a 2015 case, finding that a number of aspects of Steam aren’t up to snuff as far as the law is concerned.

The ruling marks the initial end of a suit brought against Valve by the French consumer organization UFC-Que Choisir, alleging that Valve’s storefront operates on several policies that are anti-consumer and arguably illegal. But, as Kotaku notes, Valve has plans to appeal the decision.

The most potentially impactful finding of the proceedings is that Valve, a purveyor of digital goods, must not block its users from being able to resell the digital games they buy on the platform.

If upheld, that decision could impact how digital games are managed in France and the European Union as a whole though nothing will play out until the appeal is said and done.

The court also took issue with fourteen overall clauses in Steam’s Subscriber Agreement, including Valve’s rules on its ownership of community-created content, its zero responsibility stance for cases when users have personal information stolen, and the fact that Steam doesn’t allow users to recoup money from their Steam Wallet if their account is closed, deleted, or banned.

Though Valve notes in its statement to Kotaku that no changes to Steam will be made until the appeal is settled, Valve will be liable for a fine of up to 3,000 Euros per day if it doesn’t change its rules within one month of the dust settling.

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.19.19]
Sr. Character Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.19.19]
Principal Character Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.19.19]
Senior Content Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[09.19.19]
Lead Material Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image