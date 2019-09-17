Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Sony Pictures Entertainment is hiring a Sr. Product Manager

Get a job: Sony Pictures Entertainment is hiring a Sr. Product Manager

September 19, 2019
September 19, 2019 | By Staff
Sr. Product Manager (Mobile Games), Sony Pictures Entertainment

Location: Culver City, California

A successful candidate has a passion for evidence-based product & business analysis and can quickly become a trusted partner in helping Games realize economies of scope/scale. The position reports into the Executive Director of Mobile Games and is responsible with increasing revenue 10% annually, amounting to $2M+ value to the budget. Key tasks include:

  • Weekly tracking and reporting on key KPI (retention, monetization, LTV) and progress against budget across the portfolio of Sony Pictures games
  • Analyze game features and systems such as live ops events, sales & offers, storefront design, tutorials, level progression, ad placements, and marketing strategies, and recommend for improvements
  • Monitor performance of ad networks and the best Ad products to utilize, recommending how to maximize ad revenue while creating a positive user experience.
  • Maintain a centralized library of data, analysis, and requirements, including managing the Executive Data Dashboard, as a resource for the team
  • Synthesize insights from internal and external intelligence sources to establish actionable requirements for product implementation
  • Operationalize insights by partnering closely with studios to capitalize on high-value growth opportunities
  • Recommend and track A/B tests to maximize KPIs on individual games and across entire portfolio.
  • Present quarterly plans to increase KPI for IAP and Ads with each product in the portfolio.
  • Support the financial models for each product and overall portfolio, working with Finance on a monthly basis to assure proper reporting and tracking against budget targets

Qualifications

  • 5+ years of experience managing or analyzing top grossing free-to-play mobile games
  • Experience synthesizing quantitative product analysis with other sources of business insights
  • Understands games Ad tech, including targeting, programmatic, mediation, rewarded video, SSP’s, DSP’s
  • Self-starter who can work autonomously and take ownership
  • Expert written and verbal communicator
  • Strong PowerPoint and Excel skills; Tableau experience/ability to write queries for SQL preferred
  • Can organize, clarify, and communicate complex ideas quickly, succinctly and accurately
  • Familiarity with App Annie, Sensor Tower or similar analytics services
  • MBA or Graduate Degree in Economics or Mathematics preferred

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

