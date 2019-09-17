Get a job: Sony Pictures Entertainment is hiring a Sr. Product Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Culver City, California

A successful candidate has a passion for evidence-based product & business analysis and can quickly become a trusted partner in helping Games realize economies of scope/scale. The position reports into the Executive Director of Mobile Games and is responsible with increasing revenue 10% annually, amounting to $2M+ value to the budget. Key tasks include:

Weekly tracking and reporting on key KPI (retention, monetization, LTV) and progress against budget across the portfolio of Sony Pictures games

Analyze game features and systems such as live ops events, sales & offers, storefront design, tutorials, level progression, ad placements, and marketing strategies, and recommend for improvements

Monitor performance of ad networks and the best Ad products to utilize, recommending how to maximize ad revenue while creating a positive user experience.

Maintain a centralized library of data, analysis, and requirements, including managing the Executive Data Dashboard, as a resource for the team

Synthesize insights from internal and external intelligence sources to establish actionable requirements for product implementation

Operationalize insights by partnering closely with studios to capitalize on high-value growth opportunities

Recommend and track A/B tests to maximize KPIs on individual games and across entire portfolio.

Present quarterly plans to increase KPI for IAP and Ads with each product in the portfolio.

Support the financial models for each product and overall portfolio, working with Finance on a monthly basis to assure proper reporting and tracking against budget targets

Qualifications

5+ years of experience managing or analyzing top grossing free-to-play mobile games

Experience synthesizing quantitative product analysis with other sources of business insights

Understands games Ad tech, including targeting, programmatic, mediation, rewarded video, SSP’s, DSP’s

Self-starter who can work autonomously and take ownership

Expert written and verbal communicator

Strong PowerPoint and Excel skills; Tableau experience/ability to write queries for SQL preferred

Can organize, clarify, and communicate complex ideas quickly, succinctly and accurately

Familiarity with App Annie, Sensor Tower or similar analytics services

MBA or Graduate Degree in Economics or Mathematics preferred

