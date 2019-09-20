Unity acquires game marketing and analytics specialist deltaDNA

Unity has acquired game analytics and marketing company deltaDNA for an undisclosed fee.

The engine maker claims the deal will help developers manage and optimize projects from creation towards release and beyond by integrating deltaDNA's suite of LiveOps tools into Unity.

It's a move that will grant Unity devs more seamless access to features like multi-channel and real-time player CRM, enabling them to deliver customized experiences to their entire player base.

Segmentation tools will also be available to drive targeted engagement strategies, while flexible dashboards and consultancy access will help less tech-savvy creators more effectively manage their games.

"Today’s acquisition of deltaDNA builds on Unity’s commitment to enabling developer success at all stages of the game life cycle," said Unity general manager, Ingrid Lestiyo, in a press release.

"DeltaDNA helps developers deeply understand their players, optimize their games and increase revenue. We're excited to welcome deltaDNA into the Unity family, and to extend the reach of their real-time engagement capabilities to creators around the world."

Under the terms of the acquisition, deltaDNA will continue to operate as a separate entity, meaning developers around the world will be able to make use of the company's services irrespective of their platform of choice.