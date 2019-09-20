Google Stadia 'Founder's Edition' pre-order bundle has sold out in Europe

The Google Stadia Founder's Edition, the pre-order bundle that includes three months of Stadia Pro, a transferable buddy pass, an exclusive night blue Stadia controller, and a Chromecast Ultra, has sold out in Europe.

Speaking to Gamesradar during a recent interview, Google's director for games Jack Buser explained the Founder's Edition is also close to selling out in other territories like the U.S. and Canada.

Once supplies have run dry, the limited edition bundle will be replaced with a new Premier Edition package, which will ship after the Founder's Edition and replaces the exclusive night blue gamepad with a white one, and also ditches the buddy pass.

"We've been watching the [Founder's Edition] numbers dwindle down and down and down as we've announced more and more games coming," explained Buser. "We're up to over 40 games now that have been announced for the platform, with over 28 partners, which is amazing. And yeah, we were super excited.

Google is set to launch its streaming service when the Founder's Edition arrives in November, although certain key features such as support for other controllers and platforms like computers, tablets, and phone will only arrive in 2020.

It's also unclear how many Founder's Edition bundles have actually been sold, given Google has yet to reveal how many were up for grabs in the first place.