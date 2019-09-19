Get a job: PlayStation, Game Closure, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: San Francisco, California; Mountain View, California; Tokyo, Japan

Game Closure is on the hunt for backend / systems engineers to help us build the services and infrastructure that power our social games that are played by millions of people every day on Facebook, Viber, Line and other messaging platforms. We are a growing team with offices in Mountain View and San Francisco, California, Tokyo, Japan and some possibilities for remote work. If you want to join us to make great games on our cutting edge technology and truly make an impact, then we want to talk to you!

As a Systems Engineer at Game Closure, you will play a pivotal role in creating a platform to revolutionize the instant games development industry. Our engineers are generally amazing at something and great at everything else. We write scalable backend systems, cross-compilers, JavaScript / TypeScript game APIs and tools, and whatever else it takes. No matter what you work on each day, you will work with the best engineers in the world; we have top talent in every part of our stack.

Location: Milan, Italy

At Bending Spoons, we’re aiming to build one of the greatest companies in the world. Already one of the top iOS app developers worldwide, we're going to expand our product line to hyper-casual and casual games the world can’t wait to experience. Therefore, we’re looking for someone with exceptional drive, analytical ability, creativity, and integrity to lead a team of amazingly talented artists, developers, and marketers.

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Sucker Punch is looking for a Producer with a passion for video games. The Producer will work with the production team and team leads across all areas of the project to manage the development process, including team scheduling and milestone planning, identifying dependencies and possible workflow blockages, facilitating communication across disciplines and identifying and managing high risk areas of production.

Location: Burbank, California

Responsible for being an active and key contributor for the creative direction and style for audio assets and workflow processes throughout a production cycle. Creates, edits, and implements game-ready audio. Works closely with the rest of the audio team to maintain a high level of quality and consistency of assets.

Location: Santa Monica, California

As a Producer, you will support the creation of each project’s schedule, budget, production pathways, and overall plan. You will also continue to provide supervision and support through the full product life-cycle (concept development thru to post launch DLC support). In addition, you will partner with all external teams to overcome complex problems, improve product quality and stay on track.