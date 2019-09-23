Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 23, 2019
September 23, 2019
September 23, 2019
Borderlands 3 has sold over 5 million copies in five days

Borderlands 3 has sold over 5 million copies in five days

September 23, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
September 23, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Borderlands 3 has sold over 5 million copies in five days, with the bombastic shooter selling twice as many copies as its predecessor Borderlands 2 during that launch window.

Publisher 2K also revealed the threequel has broken its five-day launch sales record on PC which is a particularly notable revelation given the fact Borderlands 3 is a timed Epic Games Store exclusive. 

Beyond that, the game also pulled in the highest percent of digital sales for a cross-platform, cross-distribution title, with over 70 percent of consumers opting to purchase Borderlands 3 digitally so far. 

All in all, it's a performance that means the entire Borderlands franchise has now generated more than $1 billion in net bookings, making it the second franchise in 2K history to achieve that milestone.

