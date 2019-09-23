Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 23, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 23, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 23, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

PlayStation teams with UN to reduce carbon footprint of game hardware

PlayStation teams with UN to reduce carbon footprint of game hardware

September 23, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
September 23, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

PlayStation has joined forces with the United Nations (UN) to fight climate change through the 'Playing for the Planet' initiative. 

The company announced the news during the UN Climate Summit, and said it will join other games industry leaders in working towards a more sustainable future. 

With that goal in mind, the console maker explained it has already made efforts to reduce the power consumption of the PS4 using efficient technologies like System-on-a-Chip architecture integrating a high-performance graphics processor, die shrink, power scaling, and energy saving modes. 

Those efforts alone have already helped the company reduce its carbon emissions by an estimated 16 million metric tons, which should increase to 29 million metric tons over the next decade.

PlayStation also revealed its next generation console will be able to suspend gameplay using less power than the PS4, and pledged to complete a carbon footprint assessment of its gaming services and report the energy efficiency measures employed at its data centers.

"Our commitments are not only related to hardware and operations, we are also keen to help inform people interested in sustainability goals," commented Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO, Jim Ryan. 

"We have committed to working with the industry and climate experts to develop reference information for use by game developers that wish to include sustainability themes in games. In addition, we will investigate potential PS VR applications that can raise awareness of climate issues and climate experts.

"At PlayStation, we believe games have the power to ignite social change through educating people, evoking emotions, and inspiring hope. We could not be more proud to be part of the Playing for the Planet Alliance and the commitments announced. We look forward to seeing what the industry can achieve together."

Related Jobs

HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[09.23.19]
Experienced Software Engineer
Bending Spoons S.p.A. VAT ID: IT08931860962
Bending Spoons S.p.A. VAT ID: IT08931860962 — Milan, Italy
[09.23.19]
Game Lead
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[09.20.19]
Lead Environment Artist
University of Exeter
University of Exeter — Exeter, England, United Kingdom
[09.20.19]
Serious Games Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image