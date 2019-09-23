Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 23, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 23, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 23, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Play Pass and its library of 350 apps offers a different take on mobile subscriptions

Play Pass and its library of 350 apps offers a different take on mobile subscriptions

September 23, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
September 23, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Google has launched its own subscription service for mobile apps and games on its Android platform, a launch that conspicuously comes less than one week after iPhone maker Apple debuted its own similar service.

Though similar in concept, Google’s Play Pass takes a slightly different approach toward changing how mobile users interact with both free-to-play and premium mobile games and apps than Apple’s Apple Arcade.

Both services run the same $4.99 per month after varying trial periods but Play Pass, for instance, offers access to both regular apps and mobile games and has launched with a library of over 350 titles. Unlike Apple Arcade and its promise of new titles and semi-exclusivity, the titles included in a Play Pass subscription are games and apps already available on the Play Store.

All in all, Google angles the service as a way for Android users to branch out and discover existing games on the Play Store, without the potential friction of a per-game upfront cost, intrusive ads, or in-app purchases to hold them back.

Mobile games like Stardew Valley, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Limbo, Monument Valley, and many others are advertised right out of the gate, and Google says that it plans to bring more to Play Pass on a monthly basis.  

Games and apps featured in Play Pass display a new icon in the regular Play Store, and the complete library is gathered into a new dedicated Play Pass tab on the Store. That Play Pass tab features some level of curation as well, sorting titles into familiar sections like Top Games, New and Notable, and Recommended for You on top of genre-based sections in a bid to give games some level of visibility in an all-at-once crowded library.

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[09.23.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[09.23.19]
Experienced Software Engineer
Bending Spoons S.p.A. VAT ID: IT08931860962
Bending Spoons S.p.A. VAT ID: IT08931860962 — Milan, Italy
[09.23.19]
Game Lead
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[09.20.19]
Lead Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image